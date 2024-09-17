Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,478 Shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLAU opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

