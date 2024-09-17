Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,135. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
