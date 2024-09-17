Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Short Interest Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,135. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

