Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 70,153 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 8.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

