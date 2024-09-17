Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$1.75.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$4.33.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The business had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. Research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.