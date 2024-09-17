Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at GBX 66.10 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £260.08 million, a P/E ratio of 731.11 and a beta of 0.30. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.88.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

