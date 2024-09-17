Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

