Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.71 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ultra has a market cap of $32.71 million and $915,004.52 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08443302 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $442,244.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

