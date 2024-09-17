Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 253.21% from the company’s current price.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.20. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

