US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE)'s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 14,685 shares trading hands.

US Nuclear Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

