USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of USANA Health Sciences worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

USNA stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $729.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.