VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 138,569 shares.The stock last traded at $97.67 and had previously closed at $98.30.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
