Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 16.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.