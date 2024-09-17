Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,393,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $374.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

