Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $42,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BIV opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
