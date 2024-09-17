Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is GDS Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

