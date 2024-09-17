Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $259.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

