Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

