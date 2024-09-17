Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 925,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,775,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
VMBS opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
