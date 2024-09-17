Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

