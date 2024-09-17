Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

