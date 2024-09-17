Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
