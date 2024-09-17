Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.07. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

