Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

