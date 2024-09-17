Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,372,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,373,000 after purchasing an additional 881,663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

