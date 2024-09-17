Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

