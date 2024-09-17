Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

