Velas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $462,229.13 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $462,229.13 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00040295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

