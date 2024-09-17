Venom Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $200.39 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Venom has a total market capitalization of $200.39 million and $1.69 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venom has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,236,539,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,236,460,848.49 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11008408 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,724,087.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

