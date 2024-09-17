Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) vs. Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Veru has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.37%. Given Veru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veru $14.09 million 8.44 -$93.15 million ($0.34) -2.39

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Veru”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Veru -376.38% -115.99% -66.94%

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veru beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company's development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

