VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,960 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of VF by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Insider Transactions at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VF from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

VF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. VF Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

About VF

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.