VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of VICI Properties worth $419,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

