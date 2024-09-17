Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,582.58.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,894.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,687.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,439.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,895.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

