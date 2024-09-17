Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 72,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.