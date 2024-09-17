Virtu Financial LLC Invests $9.80 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 204,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

