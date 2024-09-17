Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Up 6.4%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.70. 557,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 877,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

