VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 114,496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 40,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.89.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.90% and a return on equity of 103.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

