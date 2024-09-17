Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Short Interest Down 31.9% in August

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Volato Group Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of SOAR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 72,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,283. Volato Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.
About Volato Group
Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.
