Vow (VOW) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Vow has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $38.79 million and $1.70 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

