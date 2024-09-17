Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,610,048.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

