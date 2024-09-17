Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.16

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and $1.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00040470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,246,326 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

