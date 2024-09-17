Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Up 10.3% After Dividend Announcement

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.3% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 569 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 569 ($7.52). 471,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 257,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.82).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.66) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £447.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.73.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

