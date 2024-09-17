WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 85,598 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 461.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 242,971 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at about $10,082,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.