WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

