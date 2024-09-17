WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 3,652 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 201,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000.

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

