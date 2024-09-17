WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 4,652 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,720,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,916,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHZ stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.