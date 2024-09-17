WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 281 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,153,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

