WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,913,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 503,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 353,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

