WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

