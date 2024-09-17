Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 515900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Westmount Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.53.
Westmount Energy Company Profile
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
