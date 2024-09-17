Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFCF opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

